3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Geronimo, OK
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Cherokee Street
214 Cherokee Street, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1300 sqft
214 Cherokee Street Available 07/17/20 Small town living at its best! Geronimo OK - Small town living at its best! This Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1 car garage home has been recently updated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Geronimo
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
60 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive
4104 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1421 sqft
4104 SW Rolling Hills Drive Available 07/17/20 Rolling Hills Area, Bishop School District! Pet's Negotiable with Owner Approval! - Very nice two story home located in the Rolling Hills Area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 09/08/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue
6140 Southwest Oakcliff, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Lee West Estates area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, dishwasher, stove with above hood
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
802 SE Brigadoon Way
802 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1373 sqft
802 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/12/20 EAST SIDE LIVING!! ONE DOG ONLY WITH OWNER'S APPROVAL!! - This spacious corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms one with a fireplace, granite counter tops, updated kitchen with a
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
916 SW 81st Street
916 Southwest 81st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1648 sqft
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/31/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5406 SW Trevor Circle
5406 Southwest Trevor Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
5406 SW Trevor Circle Available 07/16/20 Great home located in Dove Creek AREA - 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, huge living room with fireplace and built-in TV cabinet, Office space, Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel