104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

104 Wheat Ridge Ave.

104 Wheat Ridge Ave · (580) 353-7326
Location

104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK 73543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. · Avail. Jul 28

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 -
LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. The home has ceiling fans throughout, a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal, a stove, a fridge, a microwave, CHA and a privacy fenced in yard. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.

Check Out More of Our Rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
(580) 353-7326

(RLNE1837058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have any available units?
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have?
Some of 104 Wheat Ridge Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. offers parking.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have a pool?
No, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have accessible units?
No, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Wheat Ridge Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
