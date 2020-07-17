Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 -

LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. The home has ceiling fans throughout, a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal, a stove, a fridge, a microwave, CHA and a privacy fenced in yard. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.



Check Out More of Our Rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com



Capuccio Dream Homes

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

(580) 353-7326



(RLNE1837058)