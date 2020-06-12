/
2 bedroom apartments
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del City, OK
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1924 Elm Dr
1924 Elm Drive, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Great Property with 1050 Sq. Ft., bed 1 bath Rent $695 per month, deposit $ 495/ SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Del City
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
29 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
15 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Downtown Oklahoma City
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Downtown Oklahoma City
14 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Downtown Oklahoma City
35 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
19 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
22 SW 24th St #4
22 Southwest 24th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN OKC! 2 BED/1 BATH! ALL BILLS PAID! - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent Rent $795/Month - Deposit $495 ALL BILLS PAID No yard, Window unit, All electric PETS NOT ALLOWED Please TEXT Mr.
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
2714 N Lyon Dr
2714 North Lyon Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
868 sqft
Townhome with Carpet & major appliances included!!! - 2 bedroom townhouse with carpet & vinyl throughout. This home offers off-road parking and central heat & air. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, with the kitchen, living, and dining downstairs.
