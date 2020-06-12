All apartments in Crescent
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

214 N Broadway Ave

214 N Broadway St · (405) 384-8320
Location

214 N Broadway St, Crescent, OK 73028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 N Broadway Ave · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Close to Crescent Schools - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom just seconds from Crescent schools. You don't want to miss this one. Right through the front door, you have a spacious living room with great natural light. Right off the living room is an open dining room area that is open to the kitchen. Full bathroom right off the kitchen and laundry room. Down the hall are 2 big bedrooms, and the master at the end. Great master sweet with built in stand and full master bath! Make the great home yours today by calling 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5626933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

