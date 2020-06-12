214 N Broadway Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Close to Crescent Schools - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom just seconds from Crescent schools. You don't want to miss this one. Right through the front door, you have a spacious living room with great natural light. Right off the living room is an open dining room area that is open to the kitchen. Full bathroom right off the kitchen and laundry room. Down the hall are 2 big bedrooms, and the master at the end. Great master sweet with built in stand and full master bath! Make the great home yours today by calling 405-787-4429



