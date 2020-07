Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2505 East Princeton Street Available 07/20/20 Available 07/27 - Fantastic Broken Arrow property now up for rent - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath boasts a fully-fenced back yard, with a nice-sized kitchen and dining room, large den, and three great bedrooms. The en-suite master bath has a deep closet with plenty of storage throughout the rest of the house as well. This rental won't last, so schedule your visit to see it soon!



