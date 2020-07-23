Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bartlesville, OK
/
509 Elmhurst
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:20 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 Elmhurst
509 NE Elmhurst Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
509 NE Elmhurst Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74006
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed 1 bath... Fresh paint...new flooring...Open kitchen. Big back yard with covered patio. Mature trees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Elmhurst have any available units?
509 Elmhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bartlesville, OK
.
What amenities does 509 Elmhurst have?
Some of 509 Elmhurst's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 509 Elmhurst currently offering any rent specials?
509 Elmhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Elmhurst pet-friendly?
No, 509 Elmhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bartlesville
.
Does 509 Elmhurst offer parking?
Yes, 509 Elmhurst offers parking.
Does 509 Elmhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Elmhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Elmhurst have a pool?
No, 509 Elmhurst does not have a pool.
Does 509 Elmhurst have accessible units?
No, 509 Elmhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Elmhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Elmhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Elmhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Elmhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
