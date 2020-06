Amenities

Move right in! Beautifully maintained home in Woodland Park. Great room with cozy wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has granite countertops, all appliances and lots of storage. Master with private bath & walk in closet. Covered patio, mature trees and storage shed. WaysideElementary School. Landlord does not allow pets. Call or text agent Kari Halferty for more info 918-914-0235.