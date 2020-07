Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1016 S Armstrong Ave Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated Home - Improvement abounds for this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, one story home. Step inside and find newer flooring, beautifully updated bathrooms, and comfortable bedrooms for your family. Once you're too hot from enjoying the front porch, you'll cool off in wonderful air conditioning with Central Heat & Air. And if you get hungry, the downtown Sonic is close by.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4068137)