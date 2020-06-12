/
3 bedroom apartments
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Olentangy Commons
75 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Wynstone
4 Units Available
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
Olentangy
1 Unit Available
133 Feathertip Lane
133 Feathertip Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1584 sqft
133 Feathertip Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Lewis Center Home for rent in Olentangy Schools!! - This spacious free standing condo is located in The Village at Olentangy Meadows; a quiet, picturesque Lewis Center community.
Old North Columbus
1 Unit Available
2290 Indianola Avenue
2290 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2290 Indianola Avenue Available 07/17/20 2290 Indianola Ave - Non Smoking-No Pet: 3br/1.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6612 Canaan Cir
6612 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 07/01/20 Dublin SF,3 br 1.5 bath,1 car gar.fenced yard - Property Id: 285661 Dublin sf.. in Riverside Green.3 br 1.5 bath,kitchen with eating space, stove, ref, d/w /family room 1 car garage,fenced yard,.A/C carpet.
Summit View Woods
1 Unit Available
2248 Summit View Road
2248 Summit View Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1318 sqft
2248 Summit View Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath split level with attached garage in Powell - Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split-level home with a 1 car attached garage.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..
North Linden
1 Unit Available
2424 RENWOOD
2424 Renwood Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1060 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home - Take a look at this beautiful single family home in the North Linden area. Minutes away from the highway. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in the Columbus City Schools district.
North Linden
1 Unit Available
4037 Estates Place
4037 Estates Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***** This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.
Riverview
1 Unit Available
743 Harley Dr.
743 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH
743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area.
Old North Columbus
1 Unit Available
105 W Maynard Ave
105 West Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH
105 W Maynard Ave Available 07/08/20 Northwest of OSU Campus! Single Family House! North Campus Beauty! - This unit is a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family house located North Campus OSU.
Old North Columbus
1 Unit Available
100 W. Maynard Avenue
100 W Maynard Ave, Columbus, OH
Large house located at the Northeast corner of Neil and W. Maynard Only 5 blocks North of campus. Easy walk or bike ride to campus.
South Linden
1 Unit Available
968 Duxberry Ave
968 Duxberry Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Three bedroom and one bath single family ranch style home. Large fenced backyard with off street parking. New carpet, new appliances. Residents pay electric, gas, and water.
North Linden
1 Unit Available
2891 Grasmere Avenue
2891 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
Now Leasing!!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Located In North Columbus. This Property Has Hardwood Floors Throughout, Appliance Includes: Fridge,Stove.
Parkview
1 Unit Available
3072 Bennington Avenue
3072 Bennington Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1426 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Misty Meadows
1 Unit Available
5705 Dorsey Drive
5705 Dorsey Drive, Columbus, OH
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Dublin Schools. Prefer 2+ year leases but will consider 1 year. Listing agent is a member of the ownership entity. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.
