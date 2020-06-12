/
2 bedroom apartments
193 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Worthington Village North
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Sharon Heights
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$960
845 sqft
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Devonshire
1181 Sanborn Place
1181 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been updated.
Worthington Village North
820 Grand Cayman Drive
820 Grand Bahama Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1056 sqft
LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!! Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft.
Sharon Heights
5003 Arbor Village Drive
5003 Arbor Village Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
718 sqft
Great deal on this 2 BR flat near Graceland Shopping Center. Rent INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER! Convenient location near bus line, shopping and freeways. This is a top floor end unit! Off street parking. Terrific value for this location and price!
Forest Park West
5590 Ironwood Ct
5590 Ironwood Court, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Available Now: 5590 Ironwood Ct.
East Beechwold
219 Morse Rd.
219 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
**2-BEDROOM HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN BEECHWOLD!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.
Olentangy Commons
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1269 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Northgate
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Olentangy
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Riverside
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Worthington Green
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Maize-Morse
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$585
784 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Northern Woods
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
