Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

988 Hartford Street Available 04/15/20 Worthington Single Family Home, blocks to Worthington downtown - Worthington Schools. Single family home on a quiet treed dead-end street just blocks from downtown Worthington.



Lots of light inside this mid-century modern home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Refinished wood floors, decorative fireplace, large master bedroom with oversized double closet with organizers. Large kitchen. Lots of storage. Full basement with 2 bedrooms, second bathroom, two egress windows. Downstairs laundry. Full house fan. 1,197 square feet



Detached oversized two car garage. Mature plantings, fenced in backyard and private back brick patio. .17 acres. Built in 1952.



Walk just a couple of blocks to Fresh Thyme market, library, post office, Worthington Farmer's market, parks, downtown Worthington restaurants, Olentangy bike path and enjoy all that the Worthington community has to offer.



(RLNE5594395)