988 Hartford Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

988 Hartford Street

988 Hartford Street
Location

988 Hartford Street, Worthington, OH 43085
Wilson Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
988 Hartford Street Available 04/15/20 Worthington Single Family Home, blocks to Worthington downtown - Worthington Schools. Single family home on a quiet treed dead-end street just blocks from downtown Worthington.

Lots of light inside this mid-century modern home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Refinished wood floors, decorative fireplace, large master bedroom with oversized double closet with organizers. Large kitchen. Lots of storage. Full basement with 2 bedrooms, second bathroom, two egress windows. Downstairs laundry. Full house fan. 1,197 square feet

Detached oversized two car garage. Mature plantings, fenced in backyard and private back brick patio. .17 acres. Built in 1952.

Walk just a couple of blocks to Fresh Thyme market, library, post office, Worthington Farmer's market, parks, downtown Worthington restaurants, Olentangy bike path and enjoy all that the Worthington community has to offer.

(RLNE5594395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

