112 Howard Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

112 Howard Avenue

112 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Howard Avenue, Worthington, OH 43085

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the most charming streets in the Old Worthington area, just blocks from all the shops and restaurants downtown Worthington has to offer. This adorable cape cod offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a full basement and a detached 1 car garage. Freshly painted trim and interior walls throughout, new carpet, updated baths and lighting. The kitchen has been completely remodeled: new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & hardware. The home has abundant natural lighting, newer windows, and a wood burning fireplace. Landlord will allow small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats! $200 non-refundable pet deposit, $25/mo pet fee. All applicants over 18 must fill out an application form, $30 each. Security deposit is the first months rent. 24 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Howard Avenue have any available units?
112 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worthington, OH.
What amenities does 112 Howard Avenue have?
Some of 112 Howard Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worthington.
Does 112 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

