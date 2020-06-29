112 Howard Avenue

Amenities
One of the most charming streets in the Old Worthington area, just blocks from all the shops and restaurants downtown Worthington has to offer. This adorable cape cod offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a full basement and a detached 1 car garage. Freshly painted trim and interior walls throughout, new carpet, updated baths and lighting. The kitchen has been completely remodeled: new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & hardware. The home has abundant natural lighting, newer windows, and a wood burning fireplace. Landlord will allow small dogs under 25 lbs, no cats! $200 non-refundable pet deposit, $25/mo pet fee. All applicants over 18 must fill out an application form, $30 each. Security deposit is the first months rent. 24 hour notice to show.