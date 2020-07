Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system hot tub

Let us reintroduce you to Fieldstone at Glenwood Crossing. Newly renovated to add a luxurious twist on modern city living, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments will be your personal oasis of stylish relaxation. Ideally located in the tranquil yet well-connected Woodlawn area, our community lets you enjoy all the perks of living in Cincinnati, OH, with none of its hassle.



Designed for your maximum comfort, our homes welcome you with unique floor plans, private patios, luxury finishes, and top-notch amenities. Granite countertops, sleek black appliances, modern light fixtures, plank-style flooring, and new washer and dryer sets are just a few of the best features that adorn our Cincinnati apartments. Want more? Select floor plans include attached garages, stylish ceramic tile entries, and wood-burning fireplaces.



If the apartments piqued your interest, wait until you hear about our fantastic on-site ame