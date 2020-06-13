Apartment List
/
OH
/
willoughby
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Willoughby, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
335 East 264th St
335 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
824 sqft
335 E 264th St, Euclid - 3 bed 2 bath home! $1,075 rent / $1,075 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK if approved with required pet screening, and non-refundable pet fee. No restricted breeds.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7200 Wilson Mills Rd
7200 Wilson Mills Road, Gates Mills, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2541 sqft
Tucked away on a serenely wooded lot overlooking the Chagrin River, this charming historical home in Gates Mills is awaiting a new tenant! Originally built in 1855, this home began as a one-room school house and evolved into a charming single-family

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
25100 Lake Shore Blvd
25100 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
953 sqft
Solid Brick Duplex. The living room offers comfortable carpet. Dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen with fridge, range, and adequate storage. Two carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space on the 2nd floor. Central A/C. Garage. Unfinished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
28 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1479 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1959 Mentor Ave
1959 Mentor Ave, Lake County, OH
Studio
$1,500
5400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Office space available in great location. Up to 5,000 sq.ft. is ready and can be split a number of ways. Not for residential use.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
21931 Fuller Ave
21931 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
21931 Fuller Ave, Euclid - Lovely refreshed 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $1,000 rent / $1,000 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply) NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Willoughby, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Willoughby renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Willoughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilloughby 3 BedroomsWilloughby Apartments with BalconyWilloughby Apartments with Balcony
Willoughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GymWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with ParkingWilloughby Apartments with Parking
Willoughby Apartments with PoolWilloughby Apartments with Washer-DryerWilloughby Apartments with Washer-DryerWilloughby Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilloughby Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilloughby Pet Friendly PlacesWilloughby Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWarren, OH
North Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
University of Akron Main Campus