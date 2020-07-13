/
pet friendly apartments
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Willoughby Hills, OH
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby Hills
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
9 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
6 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Euclid
876 East 209th St
876 East 209th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1092 sqft
876 E 209th, Euclid - 3 bed 1 bath bungalow home w/ sun porch! $945 Rent / $945 Deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All applicants are
1 Unit Available
Euclid
350 East 232nd St
350 East 232nd Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1075 sqft
350 E.
1 Unit Available
Euclid
414 East 222nd St
414 East 222nd Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
414-416 E 222nd St (Up), Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath unit of 2 family home! $750 rent / $750 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street
1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,100.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
1 Unit Available
37849 Second Street 1 Lower
37849 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486 Available August 1, 2020 No Private Showings.
1 Unit Available
North Collinwood
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$575
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 Unit Available
Euclid
21871 Fuller Avenue
21871 Fuller Avenue, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1272 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid | Fantastically Renovated! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,150.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,150.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant.
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 Unit Available
1520 Genesee Rd
1520 Genesee Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
859 sqft
1520 Genesee Rd. UPPER, S Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath UP unit of 2 family home! $850 rent / $850 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
1 Unit Available
Euclid
305 E 194th St
305 East 194th Street, Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2505 sqft
4 Bed - 1.5 Bath Colonial for Rent in Euclid! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,295.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,295.00 - Application Fee: $49 - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee up front and $20/month.
