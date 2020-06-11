All apartments in Whitehall
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

969 Duke Rd

969 Duke Road · No Longer Available
Location

969 Duke Road, Whitehall, OH 43213

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This home opens to a large living room and leads into the kitchen that has hookups for your washer, dryer, oven (gas or electric), and refrigerator. Appliances are not included.
The first floor also has two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Upstairs there is a front room with a closet as well as a bedroom and another closet.
This home does not have a basement or central air. Outside there is a large fenced in yard, shed, and off-street parking.

View the home now at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=k7S6fXfzU7T

**you will need to confirm that you have viewed the virtual tour and have viewed the exterior of the home before your application will be processed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Duke Rd have any available units?
969 Duke Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehall, OH.
What amenities does 969 Duke Rd have?
Some of 969 Duke Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Duke Rd currently offering any rent specials?
969 Duke Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Duke Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Duke Rd is pet friendly.
Does 969 Duke Rd offer parking?
Yes, 969 Duke Rd offers parking.
Does 969 Duke Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Duke Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Duke Rd have a pool?
No, 969 Duke Rd does not have a pool.
Does 969 Duke Rd have accessible units?
No, 969 Duke Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Duke Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Duke Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Duke Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 969 Duke Rd has units with air conditioning.

