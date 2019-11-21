4027 E Main St

Amenities

This apartment is located above two businesses and comes furnished. Appliances are included. New paint and carpet. This apartment comes with an AC unit.



Utilities are charged flat rate each month, not included in the rental amount:



Electric: $65

Gas: $45

Water: $35



From the ground floor you go up a flight of steps to a hallway. In the hallway there is a stacked washer dryer unit for the two apartments. Off to the right is apartment B. It opens to a hallway with the full bathroom and kitchen to the left. Ahead is a bedroom. To the right is a long closet, living room and the other bedroom.



