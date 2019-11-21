All apartments in Whitehall
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:51 PM

4027 E Main St

4027 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

4027 E Main St, Whitehall, OH 43227

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
This apartment is located above two businesses and comes furnished. Appliances are included. New paint and carpet. This apartment comes with an AC unit.

Utilities are charged flat rate each month, not included in the rental amount:

Electric: $65
Gas: $45
Water: $35

From the ground floor you go up a flight of steps to a hallway. In the hallway there is a stacked washer dryer unit for the two apartments. Off to the right is apartment B. It opens to a hallway with the full bathroom and kitchen to the left. Ahead is a bedroom. To the right is a long closet, living room and the other bedroom.

Schedule a viewing now at:

Schedule an appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

