Apartment List
/
OH
/
twinsburg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Twinsburg, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7372 Liberty Road
7372 Liberty Road, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
7372 Liberty Road Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1-1/2 Bath Colonial in Solon - Spacious 4 bedroom 1-1/2 Bath with basement. Fireplace in spacious family room, dine in kitchen to walk out to 3 season room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
10498 Herrington Dr
10498 Herrington Drive, Reminderville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2520 sqft
Beautiful house backing to scenic views of woods and water feature. First floor offers flex room that can be a formal dinning room or a study, a two story great room with fire place, Open kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and master suite.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Signature of Solon II
7465 Stockwood Dr
7465 Stockwood Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4224 sqft
A lovely Prestige built custom home set on 1 acre wooded lot! 10 foot ceiling on 1st floor and 9 foot on 2nd floor. Spacious kitchen with a large granite island and bay windows overlook the beautiful backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Twinsburg
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1532 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
23 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,175
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5477 Liberty Rd
5477 Liberty Road, Bentleyville, OH
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6444 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarkably renovated, luxurious home, situated on 5 mostly-wooded acres, boasting almost 10,000 sf of living area, including the walkout basement.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
35438 Nightshade Ln
35438 Nightshade Lane, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4060 sqft
This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5497 Clarendon Dr
5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2978 sqft
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8697 Kingfisher Ln
8697 Kingfisher Lane, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
An awesome townhouse waiting for you to make it home. Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home in highly desirable Huntsford Farm. Large deck off the back the home provides additional space to relax or entertain.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
6437 Woodbury Dr
6437 Woodbury Drive, Solon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1604 sqft
Enjoy one floor living in this completely remodeled luxury ranch. The house is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Solon with the best school district in the US.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
101 First Ave
101 1st Avenue, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
$850/mo. Clean, quiet, list floor unit. 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a park-like setting. Refrigerator, stove microwave, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer not included. No smoking, no pets.
Results within 10 miles of Twinsburg
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Twinsburg, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twinsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OH
Mayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHYoungstown, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster
University of Akron Main Campus