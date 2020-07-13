Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trotwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
4069 Prescott Avenue
4069 Prescott Avenue, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$600
1300 sqft
. 1 1/2 story home , 4 beds, 1 bath, 1 detached garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4069-prescott-ave-dayton-oh-45406-usa/9ce5ee8b-560d-44d6-87d8-02aca0f986ac (RLNE5910235)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Wesleyan Hill
3540 Dorham Place
3540 Dorham Place, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$499
975 sqft
Two Bedroom, One and a 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Wesleyan Hill. Recently rehabbed unit! Features a large family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups, a closet in each bedroom, and a small upstairs linen closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Trotwood
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
1 Unit Available
Parkville Apartments
1100 Taywood Road, Englewood, OH
Studio
$485
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parkville Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Parkville is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in the greater Dayton Area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Downtown Dayton
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Riverdale
115 East Elmwood Avenue,
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1380 sqft
115 East Elmwood Avenue, Available 07/24/20 115 East Elmwood Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2421 Elsmere Ave
2421 Elsmere Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3BR/1BA USREEB property is now ready for it's next tenant! This beautiful home boasts brand new carpet in living areas and new tile in the kitchen and bath, as well as new kitchen appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Trotwood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$787
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$998
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oakwood Apartments in West Carrollton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Old North Dayton
157 Grove Ave
157 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 1 bath apartment with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. Carpet in bedrooms. Has living room and dining room. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Fridge and stove included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4788 Olde Park Drive
4788 Olde Park Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
4788 Olde Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Park Town - Bethel Schools 3 Bed 2 Bath Swimming Pool - This lovely home in Bethel Local School District features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Fenced Back Yard with In Ground Swimming Pool, Attached 2 Car Garage and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5920 Chambersburg Road
5920 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom brick home , 1 bath, 1 car garage. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5920-chambersburg-rd-huber-heights-oh-45424-usa/50d5ae46-8467-4fb5-9cc1-776368204125 (RLNE5910187)
City Guide for Trotwood, OH

Does Trotwood sound familiar? It should! It's named for Charles Dickens Betsey Trotwood of David Copperfield fame.

Perhaps Betsey Trotwood and Trotwood, Ohio have more in common than just a name. David Copperfield's Betsey Trotwood had unflinching good character, even during times of strife. Trotwood, Ohio survived the Great Depression with admirable class. Despite great economical disadvantages, the city managed to open one of the nations first recreational vehicle manufacturers, Trotwood Trailers. From there, the diverse city has grown into a place known far and wide for its civic pride and entrepreneurial spirit. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Trotwood, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trotwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

