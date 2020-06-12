/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Gardendale Avenue
4620 Gardendale Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1244 sqft
4620 Gardendale Avenue Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage - !!! Please Read!!! Call Scott (513)970-8562 4620 Gardendale Avenue Dayton, OH 45417 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 South Broadway Street,
12 South Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1108 sqft
12 South Broadway Street, Available 06/19/20 12 South Broadway 3BR/1BA (Trotwood) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Trotwood, Ohio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4692 Curundu Avenue
4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562 4692 Curundu Avenue Dayton, OH 45416 Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6212 Lorimer Street
6212 Lorimer Street, Trotwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
875 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch Home in Dayton - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home w/driveway parking. Spacious kitchen w/ceramic flooring and washer/dryer hookup. New living room carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Trotwood
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Greenwich Village
1 Unit Available
4406 Waymire Ave
4406 Waymire Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
870 sqft
This cozy home has everything you need to feel at home starting on day one of your lease.
Results within 5 miles of Trotwood
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Northwood Ave
153 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath Single-Family Home - Property Id: 287538 COMING SOON! NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Available in Mid June! Priced at $900.00/mo, $900.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2998 Benchwood Road
2998 Benchwood Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Coming July 2020! This townhome is huge and you will love the area it's very quite and located minutes from shopping and dinning! New Roof, windows, Flooring, counter tops, appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Results within 10 miles of Trotwood
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
335 E Central Ave
335 East Central Avenue, West Carrollton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
Show-stopping rental available! - This home features three bedrooms PLUS a first floor office and has been beautifully updated with new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, and modern bathrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123 Furnished 3 beds and two baths house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123 Property Id 284123 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5794630)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
55 Rogge St
55 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Furnished 3 beds and 2 Baths House on Rogge St - Property Id: 213466 Furnished 3 beds and 2 baths on Rogge st for Students. Tenant pays the electric, gas, and water bills. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
59 Rogge St
59 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sunlight Three Beds and Two Baths House. - Property Id: 213480 Furnished three beds and two baths house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213480 Property Id 213480 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5791574)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.