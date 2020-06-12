/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, OH
Trenton
1 Unit Available
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.
Trenton
1 Unit Available
446 Sharp Court
446 Sharp Ct, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Trenton
1 Unit Available
203 Day Place
203 Day Avenue, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1668 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Trenton
1 Unit Available
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine Place, Available 07/01/20 619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
El Dorado-Williamsdale
1 Unit Available
3509 Poinciana Road,
3509 Poinciana Road, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3509 Poinciana Road, Available 07/03/20 3509 Poinciana Rd 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't pass by our Beautiful Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA ranch home located in Middletown.
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
1001 South Main Street,
1001 South Main Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1693 sqft
1001 South Main Street, Available 06/19/20 1001 S Main St 3BR/2.5BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.
Church
1 Unit Available
502 Charles Street,
502 Charles Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
502 Charles Street, Available 07/03/20 502 Charles 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Middletown. This home has been completely updated with new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Ellen Drive,
1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd.
Roselawn
1 Unit Available
1007 Midway Street,
1007 Midway Street, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1889 sqft
1007 Midway 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Recently Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Middletown.
Prospect
1 Unit Available
1210 Calumet Avenue
1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1166 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1003 Sorg Place,
1003 Sorg Place, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
1003 Sorg Pl 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - Come out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA, home located in Middletown.
South Middletown
1 Unit Available
812 Fifth Avenue,
812 5th Avenue, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
2502 sqft
812 Fifth Avenue, Available 11/01/19 812 Fifth Ave 3BR/2BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of Trenton
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1366 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
36 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1373 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
$
7 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Wetherington
24 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
1 Unit Available
7395 Dian Drive
7395 Dian Drive, Carlisle, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home has a Master that includes on of these full baths for a complete Private Suite! The Living Area is ready for your family to be here gathering around the FIREPLACE for Winter.
1 Unit Available
7907 Furrow Court
7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
8203 Colyn Ct Liberty Township Oh 45044-8752
8203 Colyn Court, Butler County, OH
Gorgeous traditional two story with 3000+ sq feet of open living space. Open foyer welcomes you into beautiful sun-soaked layout.
