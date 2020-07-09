All apartments in Tipp City
Redwood Tipp City
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Redwood Tipp City

3044 Burgyne Court · (833) 387-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Location

3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH 45371

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Breezewood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Tipp City.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Tipp City is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99-1000 - depends on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Tipp City have any available units?
Redwood Tipp City offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,299. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Tipp City have?
Some of Redwood Tipp City's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Tipp City currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Tipp City is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1000 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Tipp City pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Tipp City is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Tipp City offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Tipp City offers parking.
Does Redwood Tipp City have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Tipp City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Tipp City have a pool?
No, Redwood Tipp City does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Tipp City have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Tipp City has accessible units.
Does Redwood Tipp City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Tipp City has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Tipp City have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Tipp City has units with air conditioning.
