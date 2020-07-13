Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Sunbury, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sunbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Results within 10 miles of Sunbury
19 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
32 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
40 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
$
8 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
9 Units Available
Polaris
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$846
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
9 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
3 Units Available
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
$
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.

1 Unit Available
5839 Yellowfin Lane
5839 Yellowfin Ln, Delaware County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
You will love the location, amenties and care-free lifestyle this open design, upper level, ranch-style condo affords in the desirable community of The Village at Olentangy Crossing, Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 extra bonus room, 2 bathroom condo in

1 Unit Available
Polaris North
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1428 sqft
Awesome Ranch condo has a great location within the community overlooking green space & woods. Interior, with 9' ceilings, has been freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
7778 Holderman Street
7778 Holderman Street, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2525 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2-Story Home for rent just north of Polaris Pkwy with Olentangy Schools. This home is close to the Chase Corp. Center and has easy access to 71, 315 and 270.

1 Unit Available
1737 Impatiens
1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
2000 sqft
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space.

1 Unit Available
8133 Orange Station Loop
8133 Orange Station Loop, Delaware County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
2372 sqft
8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Polaris North
9304 Prestwick Green Drive
9304 Prestwick Green Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2227 sqft
Home is amazingly well maintained with lots of upgrades. It is freshly painted and ready to move in. kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a leisure breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
West Albany
5604 Pittsford Drive
5604 Pittsford Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1954 sqft
2 BEDR, 2 1/2 BATH, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLRS, STAINLESS APPL, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, 1954 SQ.FT., CLUB HOUSE, POOL, TENNIS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sunbury, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sunbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

