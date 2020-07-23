Apartment List
OH
sunbury
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:54 AM

11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunbury, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sunbury provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1459 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Results within 10 miles of Sunbury
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
52 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
30 Units Available
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Wynstone
764 Parkgrove Way
764 Parkgrove Way, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1008 sqft
Olentangy Schools! End Unit Ranch condo with great deck and outdoor space! Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on first floor and full finished lower level with rec room, additional 3rd bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7319 Holderman St
7319 Holderman Street, Delaware County, OH
Available 08/31/20 Olentangy Schools 4BR 2k sq/ft $2,199 full basemnt - Property Id: 323984 Amazing home! WALK to Glen Oak Elementary School - FULL basement, LARGE Patio in Glen Oak! Olentangy (Shanahan) High & Middle School Glen Oak

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1737 Impatiens
1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8133 Orange Station Loop
8133 Orange Station Loop, Delaware County, OH
8133 Orange Station Loop Available 09/18/20 ruly Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Northpoint Meadows in Lewis Center! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West Albany
5990 Mealla Road
5990 Mealla Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1967 sqft
Completely renovated & unique lease opportunity in Upper Albany West! First floor owner suite with reconfigured en suite bathroom featuring beautiful leaded glass walk in shower, ceramic tile, granite counters, & new fixtures.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
343 Olde Mill Drive
343 Olde Mill Drive, Westerville, OH
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Westerville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5839 Yellowfin Lane
5839 Yellowfin Ln, Delaware County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
You will love the location, amenties and care-free lifestyle this open design, upper level, ranch-style condo affords in the desirable community of The Village at Olentangy Crossing, Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 extra bonus room, 2 bathroom condo in

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7778 Holderman Street
7778 Holderman Street, Delaware County, OH
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2-Story Home for rent just north of Polaris Pkwy with Olentangy Schools. This home is close to the Chase Corp. Center and has easy access to 71, 315 and 270.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Polaris North
9304 Prestwick Green Drive
9304 Prestwick Green Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2227 sqft
Home is amazingly well maintained with lots of upgrades. It is freshly painted and ready to move in. kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a leisure breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6137 Hemingway Place
6137 Hemingway Place, Delaware County, OH
Spring Special! Place your holding fee by 6/30/2020 & get first full month free. Welcome home to lots natural light and updated appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sunbury, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sunbury provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Sunbury. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

