10870 MAIN ST

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Amanda Clear Creek School District!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Amanda Clear Creek Schools! This beautiful home features a spacious, open layout with hardwood floors and many updated features throughout. First floor bedroom and laundry, bathroom features a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Kitchen features newer appliances with large island. Spacious mudroom, new hot water tank and central air. Outside features a brick patio with a privacy fenced area complete with patio and flower benches. Tons of storage. Gas heat, Earnhardt water. Carport and 2 story barn. 1890 sq feet. Move in ready. .

No smoking permitted on premises



This property is managed by Rise Mgmt Co. Please call 740-654-5552 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5914377)