Stoutsville, OH
10870 MAIN ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10870 MAIN ST

10870 Main Street · (740) 652-6564 ext. 1
Location

10870 Main Street, Stoutsville, OH 43154

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10870 MAIN ST · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Amanda Clear Creek School District!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Amanda Clear Creek Schools! This beautiful home features a spacious, open layout with hardwood floors and many updated features throughout. First floor bedroom and laundry, bathroom features a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Kitchen features newer appliances with large island. Spacious mudroom, new hot water tank and central air. Outside features a brick patio with a privacy fenced area complete with patio and flower benches. Tons of storage. Gas heat, Earnhardt water. Carport and 2 story barn. 1890 sq feet. Move in ready. .
No smoking permitted on premises

This property is managed by Rise Mgmt Co. Please call 740-654-5552 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5914377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

