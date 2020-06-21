All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

814 S Burnett Rd

814 South Burnett Road · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Burnett Road, Springfield, OH 45505

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield.

Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water, trash and lawn care.

This is a non-smoking unit

Section 8 is not accepted at this property

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

(RLNE2114654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S Burnett Rd have any available units?
814 S Burnett Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OH.
Is 814 S Burnett Rd currently offering any rent specials?
814 S Burnett Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S Burnett Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 S Burnett Rd is pet friendly.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd offer parking?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not offer parking.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd have a pool?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not have a pool.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd have accessible units?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 S Burnett Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 S Burnett Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
