All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like Red Coach Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OH
/
Red Coach Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Red Coach Village

199 The Post Rd · (937) 262-4828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH 45503
Red Coach Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Red Coach Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
fire pit
online portal
At Red Coach Village, located in Springfield, Ohio, we feature spacious one, two, and three, bedroom apartments in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood setting. Each of our flexible floor plan options come cable and internet ready and include central air, fully equipped kitchens, a ceiling fan, and more. Our pet-friendly community also offers many amenities for our residents to enjoy. Find yourself relaxing by our resort-style swimming pool, getting a workout at our fitness center, or enjoying some time at our playground and picnic area. We also have a business center, dog park, and laundry facilities, all on site. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Red Coach Village. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need. We also provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. We are located minutes f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $650
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered Parking: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red Coach Village have any available units?
Red Coach Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OH.
What amenities does Red Coach Village have?
Some of Red Coach Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red Coach Village currently offering any rent specials?
Red Coach Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red Coach Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Red Coach Village is pet friendly.
Does Red Coach Village offer parking?
Yes, Red Coach Village offers parking.
Does Red Coach Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red Coach Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red Coach Village have a pool?
Yes, Red Coach Village has a pool.
Does Red Coach Village have accessible units?
Yes, Red Coach Village has accessible units.
Does Red Coach Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Red Coach Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Red Coach Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Red Coach Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Red Coach Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hill Apartments
1540 Faux Satin Dr
Springfield, OH 45504

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDayton, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHMiamisburg, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Fairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHWest Carrollton, OHLoveland, OHWorthington, OHSidney, OHSpringboro, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHTipp City, OH
Lincoln Village, OHSouth Lebanon, OHFour Bridges, OHGreenville, OHTroy, OHTrenton, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Wittenberg UniversityColumbus College of Art and Design
University of DaytonFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity