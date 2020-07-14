Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator furnished patio / balcony bathtub fireplace oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr maintenance courtyard fire pit online portal

At Red Coach Village, located in Springfield, Ohio, we feature spacious one, two, and three, bedroom apartments in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood setting. Each of our flexible floor plan options come cable and internet ready and include central air, fully equipped kitchens, a ceiling fan, and more. Our pet-friendly community also offers many amenities for our residents to enjoy. Find yourself relaxing by our resort-style swimming pool, getting a workout at our fitness center, or enjoying some time at our playground and picnic area. We also have a business center, dog park, and laundry facilities, all on site. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Red Coach Village. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need. We also provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier. We are located minutes f