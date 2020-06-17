All apartments in Springfield
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

333 N Limestone Street

333 North Limestone Street · (937) 390-0410
Location

333 North Limestone Street, Springfield, OH 45503

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1147 sqft

Amenities

parking
elevator
conference room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
parking
1147 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Two private offices, large conference room, 4 work stations and reception area. Possible 5 offices by dividing conference room and adding addition space. $1500.00 per month with gas bill of less than $40 average the last 12 month. Landlord pays electric, water,sewer, trash pick up and building cleaning but not unit cleaning. 5 assigned staff parking spaces. Plenty of off street customer parking in front of building. Space is vacant. Easy to show. At least 3 year lease. Longer is better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N Limestone Street have any available units?
333 N Limestone Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 N Limestone Street have?
Some of 333 N Limestone Street's amenities include parking, elevator, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 N Limestone Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 N Limestone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N Limestone Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 N Limestone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 333 N Limestone Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 N Limestone Street does offer parking.
Does 333 N Limestone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 N Limestone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N Limestone Street have a pool?
No, 333 N Limestone Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 N Limestone Street have accessible units?
No, 333 N Limestone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N Limestone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 N Limestone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 N Limestone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 N Limestone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
