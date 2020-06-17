333 N Limestone Street

Amenities

parking elevator conference room refrigerator

1147 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Two private offices, large conference room, 4 work stations and reception area. Possible 5 offices by dividing conference room and adding addition space. $1500.00 per month with gas bill of less than $40 average the last 12 month. Landlord pays electric, water,sewer, trash pick up and building cleaning but not unit cleaning. 5 assigned staff parking spaces. Plenty of off street customer parking in front of building. Space is vacant. Easy to show. At least 3 year lease. Longer is better.