Springboro, OH
430 Fairway Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

430 Fairway Dr

430 Fairway Dr · (937) 702-9044 ext. 106
Location

430 Fairway Dr, Springboro, OH 45066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Fairway Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Home - This stunning Bi-level home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath, granite counter tops in this chefs dream kitchen! Also has a 2 car attached garage, with brand new deck. This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Springboro school district. Don't wait on this one, it won't last long! Call 937-412-2151 today, to schedule an appointment.

We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $1,850 rent, $1,850 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.

Required minimum monthly income of $5,550 before taxes.

Renters insurance or liability insurance required.

$250 per pet deposit and $25 pet rent, per pet.

If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE4925748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Fairway Dr have any available units?
430 Fairway Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 430 Fairway Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
430 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Fairway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 430 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 430 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 430 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Fairway Dr have a pool?
No, 430 Fairway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 430 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 430 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Fairway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Fairway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
