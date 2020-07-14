430 Fairway Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly Renovated Home - This stunning Bi-level home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath, granite counter tops in this chefs dream kitchen! Also has a 2 car attached garage, with brand new deck. This house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Springboro school district. Don't wait on this one, it won't last long! Call 937-412-2151 today, to schedule an appointment.



We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $1,850 rent, $1,850 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.



Required minimum monthly income of $5,550 before taxes.



Renters insurance or liability insurance required.



$250 per pet deposit and $25 pet rent, per pet.



If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



(RLNE4925748)