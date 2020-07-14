All apartments in Springboro
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

309 Elmwood Drive

309 Elmwood Dr · (513) 461-1609
Location

309 Elmwood Dr, Springboro, OH 45066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Elmwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Condo with Garage AND Pool - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is ready for you to call home. Spacious master suite features his and her closets and attached bath. All new laminate flooring has been installed on the main level while the upstairs boasts a luxuriously plush carpet. Enjoy your summer evenings from your private back patio after spending your days at the community pool. Detached 1-car garage is perfect for dedicated parking and storage. For application information, pictures, and a video tour, visit our website at www.45zipRentals.com

(RLNE2378133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Elmwood Drive have any available units?
309 Elmwood Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Elmwood Drive have?
Some of 309 Elmwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Elmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Elmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Elmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Elmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Elmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Elmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Elmwood Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Elmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Elmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Elmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Elmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
