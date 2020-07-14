Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.



- This is a fairly new house built by Fischer Homes with an excellent open floor plan.



- This house comes with an amazing kitchen with gas range open to a large family room, a bed room that could be used as a office room, powder bath in level 1.



- Spacious second level with oversized loft along with 3 bedrooms, large closets, 2 full bath and washer dryer



-Enjoy summer with 2 community pools, clubhouse which is situated very close to the back yard of the house



-Close to Austin Landing and minutes from I-75



-Full unfinished basement with water softener, RO, whole house filter, electric heater, includes stainless steel appliances such as GE gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher



Area : 2016 sq ft

BRs: 3, Bath : 2 full and a half bath(powder)

Garage : 2 car covered garage



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4893378)