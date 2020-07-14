All apartments in Springboro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3 Shady Pines Avenue

3 Shady Pines Ave · (937) 344-5982
Location

3 Shady Pines Ave, Springboro, OH 45066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Shady Pines Avenue · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood - 3 Shady Pines Avenue, a beautiful 3 BR house in a pristine neighborhood with top rated schools.

- This is a fairly new house built by Fischer Homes with an excellent open floor plan.

- This house comes with an amazing kitchen with gas range open to a large family room, a bed room that could be used as a office room, powder bath in level 1.

- Spacious second level with oversized loft along with 3 bedrooms, large closets, 2 full bath and washer dryer

-Enjoy summer with 2 community pools, clubhouse which is situated very close to the back yard of the house

-Close to Austin Landing and minutes from I-75

-Full unfinished basement with water softener, RO, whole house filter, electric heater, includes stainless steel appliances such as GE gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher

Area : 2016 sq ft
BRs: 3, Bath : 2 full and a half bath(powder)
Garage : 2 car covered garage

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4893378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have any available units?
3 Shady Pines Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have?
Some of 3 Shady Pines Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Shady Pines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3 Shady Pines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Shady Pines Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Shady Pines Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3 Shady Pines Avenue offers parking.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Shady Pines Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3 Shady Pines Avenue has a pool.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3 Shady Pines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Shady Pines Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Shady Pines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Shady Pines Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
