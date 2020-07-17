All apartments in Sidney
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

121 W. Poplar Street, # 510

121 West Poplar Street · (419) 738-4776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH 45365

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
media room
Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included. Coin operated laundry facilities , off street parking, 24/7 CCTV security, secure entrance, and outdoor smoking area. Large community room community and family functions. On site management. Easy walk to downtown Sidney stores, theater, county and city offices. Pets welcomed up to 30 lbs. full grown with restrictions and additional fees. Applicant must meet LIHTC income qualifications.
The building and all units are smoke free. Smokers can use the outdoor smoking area with picnic table. Off street parking in gated lot. Indoor mailboxes off the lobby, coin-operated laundry and large community room with kitchen. Community room is available for private functions. Onsite management. Secure entry with video surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have any available units?
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have?
Some of 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 currently offering any rent specials?
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 is pet friendly.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 offer parking?
Yes, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 offers parking.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have a pool?
No, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 does not have a pool.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have accessible units?
Yes, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 has accessible units.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 W. Poplar Street, # 510 has units with air conditioning.
