121 W. Poplar Street, # 510

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly cable included parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking lobby media room

Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included. Coin operated laundry facilities , off street parking, 24/7 CCTV security, secure entrance, and outdoor smoking area. Large community room community and family functions. On site management. Easy walk to downtown Sidney stores, theater, county and city offices. Pets welcomed up to 30 lbs. full grown with restrictions and additional fees. Applicant must meet LIHTC income qualifications.

The building and all units are smoke free. Smokers can use the outdoor smoking area with picnic table. Off street parking in gated lot. Indoor mailboxes off the lobby, coin-operated laundry and large community room with kitchen. Community room is available for private functions. Onsite management. Secure entry with video surveillance.