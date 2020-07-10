All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1496 Mariner Drive

1496 Mariner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Mariner Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house has been renovated top to bottom. This all brick ranch home has all new flooring and fresh paint throughout. There is a generous sized living room as well as a spacious family room addition. The eat in kitchen features high level upgrades including new white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel undermount sink and brand new stainless steel appliances. Both full bathrooms have been fully renovated with new vanities, toilets, tub surrounds, lighting, flooring, etc. All bedrooms are good sized and feature overhead lighting. Additional highlights include a storage room, deep 1 car attached garage, covered porch, fenced yard, wood burning fireplace and laundry just off kitchen includes washer and dryer (courtesy only).

Reynoldsburg City Schools

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $1,250. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.

2 pet maximum with $250 non-refundable pet fee per animal and $25 per month pet rent. Breed and size restrictions do apply. Please ask leasing agent for details.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Mariner Drive have any available units?
1496 Mariner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 1496 Mariner Drive have?
Some of 1496 Mariner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Mariner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Mariner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Mariner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1496 Mariner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Mariner Drive offers parking.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 Mariner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive have a pool?
No, 1496 Mariner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1496 Mariner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 Mariner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1496 Mariner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1496 Mariner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

