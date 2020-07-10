1496 Mariner Drive

Amenities

This house has been renovated top to bottom. This all brick ranch home has all new flooring and fresh paint throughout. There is a generous sized living room as well as a spacious family room addition. The eat in kitchen features high level upgrades including new white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel undermount sink and brand new stainless steel appliances. Both full bathrooms have been fully renovated with new vanities, toilets, tub surrounds, lighting, flooring, etc. All bedrooms are good sized and feature overhead lighting. Additional highlights include a storage room, deep 1 car attached garage, covered porch, fenced yard, wood burning fireplace and laundry just off kitchen includes washer and dryer (courtesy only).



Reynoldsburg City Schools



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $1,250. Full security deposit due within 48 hours of application approval.



2 pet maximum with $250 non-refundable pet fee per animal and $25 per month pet rent. Breed and size restrictions do apply. Please ask leasing agent for details.

