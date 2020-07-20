86 Cressingham Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home on over a half acre in the Chambers Glen neighborhood. Large eat-in kitchen w/ ample cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, bar seating, & open to cozy family room w/ gas fireplace. Incredible home office w/ maple woodwork, built-ins, French doors for privacy, & a wet bar. Finished lower level w/ media space, fitness room, kitchenette, & full bath. Spacious paver patio can be accessed from multiple rooms & leads to the wooded backyard oasis. Other amenities include a 1st floor laundry, dining room, central vac, security system, irrigation system, & 3 car attached garage. 2.5 miles to Highbanks Metro Park & plenty of restaurants & shopping. Olentangy Schools.