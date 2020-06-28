8330 Wildflower Drive

Amenities

This move-in ready, well maintained home in Golf Village has an open floor plan sure to please any homeowner. Custom moldings throughout and gorgeous hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and professional appliances, has custom stone tile work, sitting bar and breakfast eat in area. Great room has floor to ceiling windows which provide ample natural light and views to the fantastic professional back patio. Each bedroom provides its own en-suite and ample storage. Large family room with wet bar and half bath on the lower level, along with enormous bonus room on upper level are great for entertaining.