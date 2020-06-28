All apartments in Powell
8330 Wildflower Drive

8330 Wildflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Wildflower Drive, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This move-in ready, well maintained home in Golf Village has an open floor plan sure to please any homeowner. Custom moldings throughout and gorgeous hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and professional appliances, has custom stone tile work, sitting bar and breakfast eat in area. Great room has floor to ceiling windows which provide ample natural light and views to the fantastic professional back patio. Each bedroom provides its own en-suite and ample storage. Large family room with wet bar and half bath on the lower level, along with enormous bonus room on upper level are great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have any available units?
8330 Wildflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 8330 Wildflower Drive have?
Some of 8330 Wildflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Wildflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Wildflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Wildflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Wildflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powell.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Wildflower Drive offers parking.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 Wildflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have a pool?
No, 8330 Wildflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 8330 Wildflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Wildflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Wildflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Wildflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
