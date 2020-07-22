Amenities
74 Traditions Way Available 03/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo at The Traditions of Powell - This beautiful, nearly new condo located in the Traditions at Powell has wonderful features to match a perfect location in downtown Powell within walking distance to restaurants and stores - a perfect lifestyle! Boasting over 1,600 square feet of living space, this large two (2) bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo boasts such great features as:
- Two (2) large bedrooms with a full bathroom - dual masters!
- Fully finished basement with a gas log fireplace and half bath
- Screened porch and fenced-in patio - great for entertaining!
- Sleek kitchen with breakfast bar - very open floorplan
- Large, one-car attached garage
- So much more!!
Pets welcome
