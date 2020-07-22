Amenities

74 Traditions Way Available 03/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo at The Traditions of Powell - This beautiful, nearly new condo located in the Traditions at Powell has wonderful features to match a perfect location in downtown Powell within walking distance to restaurants and stores - a perfect lifestyle! Boasting over 1,600 square feet of living space, this large two (2) bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo boasts such great features as:

- Two (2) large bedrooms with a full bathroom - dual masters!

- Fully finished basement with a gas log fireplace and half bath

- Screened porch and fenced-in patio - great for entertaining!

- Sleek kitchen with breakfast bar - very open floorplan

- Large, one-car attached garage

- So much more!!



Pets welcome



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusRealEstatePros.com.



