74 Traditions Way

Location

74 Tradtions Way, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
74 Traditions Way Available 03/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo at The Traditions of Powell - This beautiful, nearly new condo located in the Traditions at Powell has wonderful features to match a perfect location in downtown Powell within walking distance to restaurants and stores - a perfect lifestyle! Boasting over 1,600 square feet of living space, this large two (2) bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo boasts such great features as:
- Two (2) large bedrooms with a full bathroom - dual masters!
- Fully finished basement with a gas log fireplace and half bath
- Screened porch and fenced-in patio - great for entertaining!
- Sleek kitchen with breakfast bar - very open floorplan
- Large, one-car attached garage
- So much more!!

Pets welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 74 Traditions Way have any available units?
74 Traditions Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 74 Traditions Way have?
Some of 74 Traditions Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Traditions Way currently offering any rent specials?
74 Traditions Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Traditions Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 Traditions Way is pet friendly.
Does 74 Traditions Way offer parking?
Yes, 74 Traditions Way offers parking.
Does 74 Traditions Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Traditions Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Traditions Way have a pool?
No, 74 Traditions Way does not have a pool.
Does 74 Traditions Way have accessible units?
No, 74 Traditions Way does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Traditions Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 Traditions Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Traditions Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Traditions Way does not have units with air conditioning.

