464 Retreat Lane N

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Enjoy this home for the holidays! Owner says bring me a tenant! BEAUTIFUL wooded lot in SECLUDED COMMUNITY. Possible short term, ALL BRICK HOME HAS LOTS OF UPGRADES & FABULOUS VIEWS. CUSTOM WOOD FLOORING IN HIGH CEILING ENTRY & GREAT RM. FORMAL LIVING & DINING RMS. WITH CUSTOM MOLDINGS.UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH CENTER ISLAND. EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN HAS SERVING UNIT & IS OPEN TO GREAT RM WHICH HAS FABULOUS BRICK FIREPLACE, SKYLITES & WOOD PANELING LEADING TO SCREENED PORCH. LARGE DECK OPENS TO WOODED AREA OF BACKYARD. BIG MASTER W/LARGE CLOSETS & A FANTASTIC NEW MASTER BATH/SHOWER. FINISHED LL HAS REMODELED BATH FOR POSSIBLE 4TH BEDROOM.Photos are for a previous listing of this property & it is now sparsely furnished. Existing furniture can be removed