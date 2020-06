Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Showing starts 5/3. Charming 4 bedroom home has newer flooring through out and newer kitchen appliances with granite counter. Wooded backyard with patio. Full basement with ton of storage space. Enjoy quite living while close to all the best shops and restaurants in Powell. Walk or bike to Murphys Park via the neighborhood paths. Desirable Olentangy Schools. Prefer no pet, negotiable with extra cost.