w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For rent is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Powell. Features stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, office, finished basement, first floor master, large soaking tub with jets, walk in closet, and backs up to the woods. Available now. Olentangey Schools. Pets permitted with a pet fee. Is currently tenant occupied so please do not disturb tenants. Showings by appointment and may be limited due to covid19 and social distancing requirements. Available July 2020.