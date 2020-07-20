545 Stemen Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Pickerington Schools & country living. Clean, Move-In Ready, Immediate Possession. Neutral decor will accommodate your furnishings and window blind treatments in place. Finished basement contains a rec room/office space, a utility room with washer & dryer hook up, and a possible 3rd bedroom due to egress windows. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included in rent. The only utility that is required by the tenant to pay on their own is electric. Geothermal heat means no gas bill. 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, eat-in space kitchen, all kitchen appliances provided, covered deck off of the back entrance, sun deck off of the owner suite, and 2 car attached garage. Abundant privacy and good living space. 1/2 acre lot to provides serenity and privacy. Possible 3rd bedroom in the lower level (walkout).