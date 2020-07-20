All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 545 Stemen Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
545 Stemen Road NW
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

545 Stemen Road NW

545 Stemen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

545 Stemen Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pickerington Schools & country living. Clean, Move-In Ready, Immediate Possession. Neutral decor will accommodate your furnishings and window blind treatments in place. Finished basement contains a rec room/office space, a utility room with washer & dryer hook up, and a possible 3rd bedroom due to egress windows. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included in rent. The only utility that is required by the tenant to pay on their own is electric. Geothermal heat means no gas bill. 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, eat-in space kitchen, all kitchen appliances provided, covered deck off of the back entrance, sun deck off of the owner suite, and 2 car attached garage. Abundant privacy and good living space. 1/2 acre lot to provides serenity and privacy. Possible 3rd bedroom in the lower level (walkout).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Stemen Road NW have any available units?
545 Stemen Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 545 Stemen Road NW have?
Some of 545 Stemen Road NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Stemen Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
545 Stemen Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Stemen Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 545 Stemen Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 545 Stemen Road NW offers parking.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Stemen Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW have a pool?
No, 545 Stemen Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW have accessible units?
No, 545 Stemen Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Stemen Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Stemen Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Stemen Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPickerington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with ParkingPickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus