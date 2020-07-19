Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 52 1/2 E Columbus St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
52 1/2 E Columbus St
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
52 1/2 E Columbus St
52 1/2 E Columbus St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
52 1/2 E Columbus St, Pickerington, OH 43147
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
- Studio apartment above Beauty Salon in downtown Pickerington. 350 sq feet of usage space. Completely redone with new paint, carpet, vinyl
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5518221)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have any available units?
52 1/2 E Columbus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pickerington, OH
.
Is 52 1/2 E Columbus St currently offering any rent specials?
52 1/2 E Columbus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 1/2 E Columbus St pet-friendly?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pickerington
.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St offer parking?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not offer parking.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have a pool?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have a pool.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have accessible units?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct
Pickerington, OH 43147
Similar Pages
Pickerington 1 Bedroom Apartments
Pickerington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with Parking
Pickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Zanesville, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Powell, OH
Groveport, OH
London, OH
Lincoln Village, OH
Johnstown, OH
Sunbury, OH
Blacklick Estates, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus