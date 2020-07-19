All apartments in Pickerington
52 1/2 E Columbus St
52 1/2 E Columbus St

52 1/2 E Columbus St · No Longer Available
52 1/2 E Columbus St, Pickerington, OH 43147

carpet
- Studio apartment above Beauty Salon in downtown Pickerington. 350 sq feet of usage space. Completely redone with new paint, carpet, vinyl

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have any available units?
52 1/2 E Columbus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
Is 52 1/2 E Columbus St currently offering any rent specials?
52 1/2 E Columbus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 1/2 E Columbus St pet-friendly?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St offer parking?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not offer parking.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have a pool?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have a pool.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have accessible units?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 1/2 E Columbus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 1/2 E Columbus St does not have units with air conditioning.
