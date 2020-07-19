All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like 454 Diley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
454 Diley Road
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

454 Diley Road

454 Diley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

454 Diley Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome ranch home on nearly half acre! This lovely ranch home is newly remolded and has a detached 2 car garage with additional storage space attached! This 2 bedroom home has 1.5 baths and a finished Lower Level w/washer & dryer hookup. Kitchen appliances includes elec. stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Located in Pickerington School district and assessable to shopping & restaurants; makes this home the perfect place to call home. Pets up to 10 lbs are welcome. You pay all utilities, No Section 8 or Vouchers, No prior evictions & you must have good rental history. Deposit is $1650.00, application fee is $50-$75. 1 yr lease minimum. The perfect place for you and your family to call home!SHOWING ARE Sundays @ 1:30 and Wed. @ 7:30..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Diley Road have any available units?
454 Diley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 454 Diley Road have?
Some of 454 Diley Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Diley Road currently offering any rent specials?
454 Diley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Diley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Diley Road is pet friendly.
Does 454 Diley Road offer parking?
Yes, 454 Diley Road offers parking.
Does 454 Diley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Diley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Diley Road have a pool?
No, 454 Diley Road does not have a pool.
Does 454 Diley Road have accessible units?
No, 454 Diley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Diley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Diley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Diley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 Diley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPickerington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pickerington Apartments with ParkingPickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus