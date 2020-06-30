All apartments in Pickerington
442 Grinnell Street

Location

442 Grinnell Street, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
This large home has a first floor master with private bath including whirlpool tub and shower. The spacious open floor plan with volume ceilings affords so much living space. The eat in kitchen features a large eating space, tons of counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs there is a HUGE loft and two large bedrooms both with generous closet space. And there is more! The finished walk out lower level has an office, a 4th bedroom perfect for a guest room, a full bath, storage and a family room that leads to the paio. A spiral stair takes you up to the back deck. updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Dog possible with approval and additional fee. No smoking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Grinnell Street have any available units?
442 Grinnell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 442 Grinnell Street have?
Some of 442 Grinnell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Grinnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 Grinnell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Grinnell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Grinnell Street is pet friendly.
Does 442 Grinnell Street offer parking?
No, 442 Grinnell Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 Grinnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Grinnell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Grinnell Street have a pool?
Yes, 442 Grinnell Street has a pool.
Does 442 Grinnell Street have accessible units?
No, 442 Grinnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Grinnell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Grinnell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Grinnell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Grinnell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

