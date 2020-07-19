240 Autumn Ridge Circle

Amenities

BRAND NEW BUILD!!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Pickerington!! - This multi-level loft offers 1498 sq. ft and a large kitchen with black appliances, beautiful white tile backsplash, lillian white cabinets, laminate counter-tops and an awesome island. Overlooking the dining/living areas with a Private Deck off the back. Dual Owners Suites with full baths and same level Laundry for convenience! The street level has a family room and one car garage. Upgraded carpeting and wall color. Luxury vinyl tile in kitchen, foyer, and half bath. What an Amazing Value! Conveniently located between Pickerington and Canal Winchester, Sycamore Park is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options. Definitely put this home on your must see list.

Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer



***JANUARY SPECIAL***** $300 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION.



Pickerington Schools

Sycamore Creek Swimming Pool

Victory Park

Meijer's

Busey Park



Small Pets Allowed - with restrictions



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Pets Allowed



