Pickerington, OH
240 Autumn Ridge Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

240 Autumn Ridge Circle

240 Autumn Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

240 Autumn Ridge Circle, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW BUILD!!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Pickerington!! - This multi-level loft offers 1498 sq. ft and a large kitchen with black appliances, beautiful white tile backsplash, lillian white cabinets, laminate counter-tops and an awesome island. Overlooking the dining/living areas with a Private Deck off the back. Dual Owners Suites with full baths and same level Laundry for convenience! The street level has a family room and one car garage. Upgraded carpeting and wall color. Luxury vinyl tile in kitchen, foyer, and half bath. What an Amazing Value! Conveniently located between Pickerington and Canal Winchester, Sycamore Park is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options. Definitely put this home on your must see list.
Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

***JANUARY SPECIAL***** $300 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION.

Pickerington Schools
Sycamore Creek Swimming Pool
Victory Park
Meijer's
Busey Park

Small Pets Allowed - with restrictions

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

