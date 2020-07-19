All apartments in Pickerington
Location

135 Knights Bridge Dr N, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

135 Knights Bridge Drive North Available 08/31/19 Pickerington Schools Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story foyer
Arched entry ways throughout
4 bedrooms (loft)
2.5 bath
Large Kitchen w/ island
Great room w/ fireplace
2400 sq ft
Large owner suite w/ deluxe bath, soak tub, huge his & her walk in closets.
Large Loft / 4th bedroom
Large basement
Huge fenced in back yard with large patio
2 car attached garage

Near elementary school

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
NO Pets
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal
No Section 8

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-274-1151

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com

(RLNE2088004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have any available units?
135 Knights Bridge Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have?
Some of 135 Knights Bridge Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Knights Bridge Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
135 Knights Bridge Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Knights Bridge Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North offers parking.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have a pool?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have accessible units?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Knights Bridge Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Knights Bridge Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
