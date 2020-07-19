Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

135 Knights Bridge Drive North Available 08/31/19 Pickerington Schools Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story foyer

Arched entry ways throughout

4 bedrooms (loft)

2.5 bath

Large Kitchen w/ island

Great room w/ fireplace

2400 sq ft

Large owner suite w/ deluxe bath, soak tub, huge his & her walk in closets.

Large Loft / 4th bedroom

Large basement

Huge fenced in back yard with large patio

2 car attached garage



Near elementary school



NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

NO Pets

Good Credit Required

No Evictions

No Criminal

No Section 8



This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!

Click this link below to see the rental application:

http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/



Call Today at 614-274-1151



http://VipRealtyHomes.com

http://VipRealtyAdvisors.com



(RLNE2088004)