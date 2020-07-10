/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Pataskala, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pataskala
312 Foxtail Drive, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1266 sqft
Redwood® Pataskala is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$991
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
3883 sqft
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
90 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Preserve South
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$742
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$919
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Little Turtle
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1271 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$905
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Strawberry Farms
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
