Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

95 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Parma Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$682
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Parma Heights
25 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Parma Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Parma Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
800 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
2120 MAYVIEW AVENUE
2120 Mayview Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1049 sqft
Spacious second floor unit available for immediate move-in - This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact our leasing team for details. Home is offered on a 12-month conventional lease term. We do not accept Section 8.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4110 BEHRWALD AVENUE
4110 Behrwald Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1106 sqft
Spacious Two-Bedroom - This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact our leasing team for details. Home is offered on a 12-month conventional lease term. We do not accept Section 8.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 28

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Parma
1 Unit Available
1721 Tuxedo Ave
1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1097 sqft
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout! $1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional deposit NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Clark - Fulton
1 Unit Available
3393 West 45th Street, Unit 1
3393 West 45th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in quiet area. Remodel includes fresh paint, LED light fixtures, new hardwood floors, bath fixtures, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave!
Results within 10 miles of Parma Heights
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Warehouse District
28 Units Available
The Archer Apartments
1220 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1177 sqft
This community features 97 different floor plans and one- and two-bedroom lofts. It's only minutes from the West Basin and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Residents enjoy an onsite theater, rooftop deck and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Warehouse District
47 Units Available
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1655 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated apartments right next to the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors. Handicap-accessible building with concierge and doorman. 24-hour gym. Allows dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway District
47 Units Available
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$850
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
City Guide for Parma Heights, OH

Looking to go to the Moon one day? Ohio is the birthplace of more astronauts than anywhere in the U.S., which might explain theNASA Glenn Research Center in Parma Heights.

Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parma Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Parma Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

