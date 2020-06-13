95 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH
1 of 64
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 40
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 38
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 17
Looking to go to the Moon one day? Ohio is the birthplace of more astronauts than anywhere in the U.S., which might explain theNASA Glenn Research Center in Parma Heights.
Located just outside of Parma (which is just outside of Cleveland), Parma Heights is a sleepy Midwestern suburb that offers small town living near big city amenities. Want to live somewhere where not much goes on? Then Parma Heights is the place for you, since the real draw here is only its proximity to Cleveland. The town was founded in 1818, and since then its grown to be a spot where lots of Clevelanders rest their heads at night. Whether you commute into Cleveland daily or just want to live somewhere that is quiet, simple and plain, Parma Heights is the right spot for you. See more
Finding an apartment in Parma Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.