2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4

Amenities
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has. Some of the many features included: 2 spacious room with master bath, large living room and kitchen, central air, shared basement with washer/dryer hookups and extra storage units. Each unit has their own 2 car garage included. Front and back entries to your unit. Spacious kitchen with pantry and tons of cupboard space. Fans in many rooms, Tons of storage throughout and so much more!
$35.00 water fee added to the rent
Tenant to get gas & electric in their name
12 month lease
Small pets negotiable with fees
No section 8
To apply, please copy and paste this lin in your browser https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate
Application fees are $35 per person.