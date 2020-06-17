All apartments in Ottawa Hills
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4

2139 Evergreen Rd · (419) 466-2280
Location

2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606
Ottawa Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has. Some of the many features included: 2 spacious room with master bath, large living room and kitchen, central air, shared basement with washer/dryer hookups and extra storage units. Each unit has their own 2 car garage included. Front and back entries to your unit. Spacious kitchen with pantry and tons of cupboard space. Fans in many rooms, Tons of storage throughout and so much more!

$35.00 water fee added to the rent
Tenant to get gas & electric in their name
12 month lease
Small pets negotiable with fees
No section 8
To apply, please copy and paste this lin in your browser https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate
Application fees are $35 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have any available units?
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have?
Some of 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 does offer parking.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have a pool?
No, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have accessible units?
No, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4 has units with air conditioning.
