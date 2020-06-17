2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has. Some of the many features included: 2 spacious room with master bath, large living room and kitchen, central air, shared basement with washer/dryer hookups and extra storage units. Each unit has their own 2 car garage included. Front and back entries to your unit. Spacious kitchen with pantry and tons of cupboard space. Fans in many rooms, Tons of storage throughout and so much more!



$35.00 water fee added to the rent

Tenant to get gas & electric in their name

12 month lease

Small pets negotiable with fees

No section 8

To apply, please copy and paste this lin in your browser https://www.rentapplication.net/laplanterealestate

Application fees are $35 per person.