108 Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Norwood
1 Unit Available
2012 Wayland Avenue - 1
2012 Wayland Avenue, Norwood, OH
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
This newly renovated student housing property will have you ecstatic. Beautiful new flooring, fresh paint, and recently updated fixtures.

Norwood
1 Unit Available
1933 Hudson Avenue - 1
1933 Hudson Avenue, Norwood, OH
7 Bedrooms
$4,199
2000 sqft
Student Housing! Renovated 7 Bed 2 Bath Available Near Xavier! Value living in a home that is totally renovated and close to academics and entertainment!   - New cabinets - Granite countertops - New splash - New flooring - In-unit laundry - New

Norwood
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
Pleasant Ridge
2 Units Available
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$759
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.
Oakley
8 Units Available
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Hyde Park
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$750
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.

Evanston
1 Unit Available
3524 Hudson Avenue 2
3524 Hudson Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Family Near I71, Xavier, Hyde Park - Property Id: 229931 Spacious 4 bedroom on 2nd and 3rd floors of a 2 family home. Carpeted on 3rd floor. Hardwood floors on 2nd floor. Central A/C. Coin-op laundry in basement.

Evanston
1 Unit Available
2004 Hewitt Avenue,
2004 Hewitt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1073 sqft
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Oakley
1 Unit Available
4221 Brownway Ave - 6
4221 Brownway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today! · Modern finishes · Walking distance to all things Oakley! · Resident parking lot · Hardwood floors, granite countertops · 2 beds, 1 full bath · Resident laundry room 4221 Brownway Avenue |

Evanston
1 Unit Available
3057 Obryon St - 6
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated lower-level 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, intercom system, elevator, wide hallways, and new windows.

Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3515 Clarkwood Place
3515 Clark Wood Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1696 sqft
Classic Tudor style home on quite no outlet Lane, short walk to all Hyde Park Square offers! 2 year lease.

Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
977 Debbe Ln 1
977 Debbe Lane, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Debbe Lane Apartments - Property Id: 254217 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 977 Debbe Lane. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking.

Oakley
1 Unit Available
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4
3714 Drakewood Drive, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
If you're interested in how to view this property or would like to see a video walk through please call (513) 602-4800 extension 707 or email kimuspmg@gmail.com. Large one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment.
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,127
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,339
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,030
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Walnut Hills
4 Units Available
Eden View Apartments
2217 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Edenview Apartments are located in Walnut Hills, one of the city's oldest hilltop neighborhoods. These newly renovated art deco apartment buildings will transport you to the neighborhoods of Miami Beach (palm trees not included).
Walnut Hills
20 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Central Business District
60 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Norwood, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

