2 bedroom apartments
118 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Columbia Square Apartments
2728 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great location located right on the square! Large kitchen with lots of storage. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pleasant Ridge
9 Units Available
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$849
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
Evanston
4 Units Available
Idlewild Apartments
3623 Clarion Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Idlewild Apartments in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Oakley
Contact for Availability
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Hyde Park
15 Units Available
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Last updated January 14 at 12:09pm
Hyde Park
4 Units Available
Hyde Park Terrace
2645 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
Hyde Park Terrace is a multi-use building in the heart of Hyde Park Square. The building house well-known Cock & Bull, Khakis and Peek of Chic.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bond Hill
1 Unit Available
1201 Franklin Ave 8
1201 Franklin Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$945
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801 Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything. This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Oakley
1 Unit Available
4221 Brownway Ave - 6
4221 Brownway Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
NEW listing in downtown Oakley! Schedule your tour today! · Modern finishes · Walking distance to all things Oakley! · Resident parking lot · Hardwood floors, granite countertops · 2 beds, 1 full bath · Resident laundry room 4221 Brownway Avenue |
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Evanston
1 Unit Available
3115 Durrell Avenue - 27
3115 Durrell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$785
672 sqft
Re-done and Updated! Large 2 Bedroom apartment with Dining Area, Hardwood floors! Laundry Facilities on-site. Secure building. Off-street parking. Owner is accepting CMHA Vouchers and most assistance programs. S/D same as 1 months rent. No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Avondale
1 Unit Available
1035 Dana Avenue
1035 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Secured Apartment with balcony, Stainless steel appliances, garage, central air and located directly across from Xavier!!
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hartwell
21 Units Available
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Madisonville
13 Units Available
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Kenwood
5 Units Available
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1014 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.